Fed's Kocherlakota: U.S. may be near "maximum" employment

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Unemployment may not have too much farther to fall before inflation threatens, forcing the U.S Federal Reserve to respond by raising interest rates sooner than expected, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“Inflation was distinctly higher in 2011 than in 2010 and continues to run above the FOMC’s target of 2 percent,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Economic Club of Minnesota. “I see these changes as a signal that our country’s current labor market performance is much closer to ‘maximum employment’ than the post-World War II U.S data alone would suggest.”

Most economists believe inflation pressures are unlikely to begin to build until unemployment falls below 6 percent, suggesting that at 8.1 percent, the United States is nowhere near that point. Kocherlakota on Thursday said he believes it’s at least possible that the erosion in the labor market may be “highly persistent” even with extremely easy monetary policy.

Higher inflation is a sign that such is the case, he suggested. Fed monetary policy “should be responsive to such signals,” Kocherlakota said.

The Fed, which has kept rates near zero since 2008, has said it will keep them there through late 2014.