Fed's Kocherlakota speaks on policymaking theory
June 9, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

Fed's Kocherlakota speaks on policymaking theory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota did not comment on the outlook for current monetary policy or the economy in a speech on policy-making on Friday.

Kocherlakota said the best way for a central bank that targets a specific level of inflation to make policy is to base its outlook on the probability of certain developments based on the prices of financial derivatives.

The remarks, at a symposium at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor, were very similar to ones he gave on Sunday.

Kocherlakota is not a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
