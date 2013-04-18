FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's easy policies necessary as a parka in winter -Kocherlakota
April 18, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Fed's easy policies necessary as a parka in winter -Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s ultra accommodative policies will inevitably result in financial-market instability for years but such risks are necessary to boost employment and inflation, a top U.S. central bank official said on Thursday.

Likening the Fed to a Minnesotan heading out into the winter cold, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said low real interest rates are as necessary as wearing a warm parka, and will probably be needed for “a number of years to come.”

Bolstering his very dovish argument for yet more easing, the policymaker said the weak economic outlook suggests rates should be even lower despite the resulting inflated asset prices, volatile returns, and higher corporate merger activity.

“For many years to come,” he said, the Fed’s policy-setting committee “will only be able to achieve its congressionally mandated objectives by following policies that result in signs of financial market instability,” Kocherlakota said in prepared remarks to a Hyman P. Minsky conference.

Financial regulation is the best defense against such instability, he said.

But if the Fed considers raising rates to stabilize things, it “has to weigh the certainty of a costly deviation from its dual mandate objectives against the benefit of reducing the probability of an even larger deviation from those objectives,” Kocherlakota said.

