Fed's Kocherlakota defends dissent, cites drop in inflation outlook

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The lone Federal Reserve policymaker to dissent against the U.S. central bank’s decision this week to end its bond-buying stimulus said Friday that the Fed was risking its credibility by failing to take action against a worrisome drop in inflation.

Not only is there no evidence that inflation is moving back toward the Fed’s 2-percent goal, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in a statement explaining his dissent, the outlook for inflation is “arguably worse” than it was last December.

That is when the Fed began paring its monthly bond purchases, a wind-down that it completed on Oct. 29 when the Fed wrapped up its two-day meeting.

“Failing to act in response to this subdued inflation outlook increases the downside risk to the credibility of our 2 percent inflation target,” Kocherlakota said. “Central banks need to take actions on an ongoing basis to ensure that inflation stays at target.”

Among actions the Fed could have taken, he said, were to continue to buy bonds at a pace of $15 billion a month. It could also have committed to keeping interest rates near zero until the outlook for the inflation one to two years ahead had risen to 2 percent.

“These actions would have put upward pressure on the demand for goods and services and on prices,” Kocherlakota said. “Just as importantly, these actions would have communicated that the Committee is determined to do what it takes to push inflation back to 2 percent as rapidly as is possible.”

Kocherlakota last dissented in March, also citing the risk to the Fed’s credibility on its 2-percent inflation goal. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)