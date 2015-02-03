Fed should not raise US rates in 2015, Kocherlakota says

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should keep interest rates near zero this year, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota reiterated on Tuesday, or risk slowing U.S. job growth and inflation’s return to the U.S. central bank’s 2-percent goal.

“The job market is - finally - on a highly desirable upward trajectory,” Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Minnesota Bankers Association. “We are more likely to continue on that welcome trajectory if the (Fed) does not tighten monetary policy in 2015.”

Kocherlakota’s views mark him as one of the Fed’s most dovish policymakers. Most Fed officials believe that given the unemployment rate’s fall to a near-normal 5.6 percent, a rate hike this year will be appropriate.

On Tuesday Kocherlakota repeated his forecast for inflation to linger below 2 percent for another few years, and said that gives the Fed “plenty of headroom” to keep stimulating the labor market without fear of sparking unwanted price increases.

Inflation according to the Fed’s favored gauge has averaged 1.3 percent since December 2011, well below the Fed’s 2-percent target, and market-based measures of inflation expectations have plummeted in recent months.

Allowing those trends to continue risks undermining the public’s faith in the Fed’s commitment to its inflation goal, which in turn may undercut the effectiveness of monetary policy, Kocherlakota said.

“2014 was an outstanding year from the point of view of employment growth,” Kocherlakota said. “Nonetheless, as I emphasized in my discussion, the sluggish behavior of prices over the past few years suggests that there is room for further improvement.”

In remarks sure to touch a chord with his audience of bankers, Kocherlakota also said he favors extending exemptions on capital requirements to some community banks with assets of as much as $10 billion. New rules have exempted banks with assets of $1 billion or less already.

Supervision should also be curtailed for low-risk, smaller banks, Kocherlakota added, saving detailed and comprehensive examinations for larger systemically important banks. (Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)