Fed's Kocherlakota: Central banks constrained by toolkits in tackling economic shocks

MANKATO, Minn. Oct 8 (Reuters) - Central banks around the world are constrained by their current toolkits in offsetting shocks to their economies, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.

“If monetary policy had more tools available, it could have offset that shock,” he said in reference to the financial crisis before a local business group at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Kocherlakota is not currently a voting member on the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and leaves his post to return to academia at the end of the year. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)