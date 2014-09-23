Fed's Kocherlakota says low inflation gives room for stimulus

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can keep stimulating the U.S. economy because inflation is posing little threat, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Tuesday.

“I‘m expecting an inflation rate to run below 2 percent for the next four years, through 2018,” Kocherlakota told college students in Marquette, Michigan. “That means there is more room for monetary policy to be helpful in terms of ... boosting demand without running up against generating too much inflation.” (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)