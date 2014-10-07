FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kocherlakota: it's a 'wintry economy' out there
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota: it's a 'wintry economy' out there

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates will still be lower than normal even after inflation rises back to the Fed’s goal and the economy gets healthier, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“It’s a wintry economy out there, and we have to put on pretty heavy gear to deal with the situation,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech here. A global preference for financing through savings is putting downward pressure on U.S. interest rates, he said.

Asked if the Fed could reduce its inflation target to help boost wages, Kocherlakota said that lowering the target would acutally put downward pressure on wages.

Kocherlakota said he sees signs inflation expectations are falling, suggesting the Fed should be clearer about its goal of 2-percent inflation. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.