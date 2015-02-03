Fed's Kocherlakota expects massive, national search for successor

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 3 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said he expects the six members of his board of directors who are not picked by banks to conduct a ‘massive, national’ search for a person to replace him when he steps down in February, 2016.

Any candidate would need approval by the Washington-based Fed Board of governors, a process which is “not pro forma by any means,” he said. When he was picked five years ago, each of the members of the Fed Board interviewed him personally, he said.

The board of directors is aiming to have a replacement in place to ensure a smooth transition, Kocherlakota said.