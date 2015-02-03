FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should restart bond buys if inflation lags - Kocherlakota
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fed should restart bond buys if inflation lags - Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should consider restarting its controversial bond-buying stimulus program if inflation does not return to 2 percent rapidly enough, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The Fed should first promise to keep rates low until it is convinced inflation will return to the Fed’s 2-percent goal within a year or two, and until market-based measures of inflation expectation have risen back to normal levels, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech.

If that doesn’t get inflation moving back to 2 percent with alacrity, he said, “Then I think we should be reconsidering asset purchases.”

Kocherlakota said he views the recent drop in Treasury yields to reflect heightened investor concern over low U.S. inflation and low growth. (Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.