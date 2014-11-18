FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should do whatever it takes to reach goals: Kocherlakota
November 18, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Fed should do whatever it takes to reach goals: Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov 18 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota said Tuesday that the path of U.S. interest rates will depend on how the economy evolves, as the U.S. central bank aims at its twin goals of 2-percent inflation and full employment.

“The right answer is, I‘m going to do whatever it takes in terms of interest rate policy in order to reach these goals,” he said in answer to an audience question after a talk in Saint Paul, Minnesota. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

