#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Minneapolis Fed says aims to find new chief by December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis has hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to help six of its directors find a successor to the bank’s current president Narayana Kocherlakota before he leaves in January.

The bank aims to complete the search by December, it said on Monday. It posted a description for the job that outlines “desired attributes” including “strategic thought leader who will courageously set and communicate a vision.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

