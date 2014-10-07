Fed's Kocherlakota: Labor market slack 'irrelevant' for policy

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct 7 (Reuters) - Inflation, not the condition of the labor market, is what should drive Federal Reserve policy, a top Fed official said on Tuesday, arguing that low inflation compels the Fed to wait on rate hikes, even as the unemployment rate has dropped.

“The reason it is not time to raise rates is because the inflation outlook has remained soft,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said, adding that he sees the inflation outlook to remain that way next year.

“For me a necessary condition (before raising rates) is that the one-to-two year ahead outlook for inflation is back to 2 percent,” he said. “The discussion about the labor market is sort of, almost irrelevant, it really is irrelevant from the point of view of monetary policy...the inflation outlook should be the dominant story right now when you think about monetary policy,” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)