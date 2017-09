RICHMOND, Va, March 31 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday he still has not decided if he will dissent in a June policy meeting should his colleagues vote not to raise interest rates.

“I’ll wait to see what my colleagues have to say,” Lacker told journalists following a speech in which he said there would be a strong case for hiking rates in June. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)