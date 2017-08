CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will likely receive some fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration, and a burst of demand could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday.

"At least some measure of fiscal stimulus" appears likely, Lacker told reporters after an event in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)