NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve policymaker on Monday redoubled his opposition to the U.S. central bank’s accommodative policies, warning that its latest policy steps “test the limits” of the Fed’s hard-won credibility.

Repeating arguments he has made in the past, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on CNBC television that the central bank’s growing stable of assets makes it much more vulnerable to “small errors.”