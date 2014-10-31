FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fed's Lacker: recent actions have called legitimacy into question
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fed's Lacker: recent actions have called legitimacy into question

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s extraordinary measures taken during and following the financial crisis caught many people by surprise and has called the Fed’s legitimacy into question, a top Fed official said Friday.

“I think it’s going to be some time before we can fully re-establish our legitimacy, I think, and we need to work to do that,” said Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, in an interview on Bloomberg Radio.

Mistrust of the Fed is a “bipartisan” issue and won’t be settled one way or another with next week’s round of elections, he added.

Asked what the big issues will be for the Fed at its December meeting, he said, “whether we need to adjust our forward guidance and what the inflation picture looks like.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.