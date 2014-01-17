FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Lacker: monetary policy should head off inflation, not bubbles
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Lacker: monetary policy should head off inflation, not bubbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, Va., Jan 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers should not let concerns over asset bubbles get in the way of their use of monetary policy to keep inflation on target, a senior Fed official said on Friday.

“Deflecting monetary policy from its price stability mission to make up for market imperfections ... seems to me misguided,” Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker told journalists.

Lacker also said a report showing weak U.S. hiring in December appeared to be “aberrational” and that the tone of recent economic data was not close to changing his mind that the Fed should continue to reduce monthly bond purchases.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.