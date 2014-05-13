FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richmond Fed's Lacker urges more restrained role for U.S. central bank
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Richmond Fed's Lacker urges more restrained role for U.S. central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, May 13 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday that he favors a narrower, more restrained role for the U.S. central bank.

Lacker said the Fed’s ambitious use of balance sheet as a way to channel credit to particular economic sectors threatens to entangle the Fed in politics and puts the bank’s independence at risk.

“Moreover, the use of central bank credit to rescue creditors boosts moral hazard and encourages vulnerability to financial shock,” Lacker said at the annual Credit Markets Symposium held at the Fed’s Charlotte branch.

Lacker did not comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy in his opening remarks. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.