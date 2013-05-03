Fed's Lacker: low inflation readings likely to be transitory

RICHMOND, Va., May 3 (Reuters) - Some measures of U.S. inflation have been “on the low side” but will edge back toward the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal by next year, a senior U.S. central banker said on Friday, playing down the risk of deflation that might warrant more Fed stimulus.

Arch-hawk Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, also acknowledged headwinds to the U.S. economy, but said that he continued to expect that it would grow around its trend rate of about 2 percent.

“The recent behavior of inflation has been heartening,” he said in remarks prepared for a luncheon hosted by the Richmond chapter of the Risk Management Association.

“Measures of inflation remain with ranges consistent with price stability, and the low current readings on some inflation indices are likely to be transitory,” he said.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of price pressures faced by consumers, the personal consumption expenditures index, slowed to 1.0 percent in March versus a year ago.

That was its lowest rate in 3-1/2 years and well beneath the Fed’s goal for 2 percent, spurring speculation in financial markets that the central bank might consider increasing its bond purchase program from a current rate of $85 billion a month.

In fact, the Fed spelled out in a statement issued after its policy meeting ended on Wednesday that it could increase the pace of bond buying if warranted by the outlook for prices and employment, although it did not alter its language on inflation.

It also maintained bond purchases at $85 billion a month.

Lacker noted that the PCE had averaged 1.2 percent over the last four quarters and acknowledged that was “on the low side of our recent experience.” But he said that he expected inflation to edge back toward 2 percent by next year.