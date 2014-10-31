FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fed's Lacker: 'good deal' of confidence inflation to rise-Bloomberg
October 31, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fed's Lacker: 'good deal' of confidence inflation to rise-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - There is “a good deal” of confidence that currently soft U.S. inflation readings will rise back to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal, Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, said on Friday.

Asked why the Fed said in a Wednesday policy statement that the chances of inflation staying persistently below target has diminished, which was a surprise for some investors, Lacker said on Bloomberg radio: “It’s comfort that there’s a good deal of confidence out there that inflation’s going to trend back to 2 percent.”

Lacker, a hawkish Fed official who has a vote on policy next year, added that the Fed should not wait to raise interest rates until it has lost control of inflation, which he expects will hit 2 percent in the next one or two years. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

