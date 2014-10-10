Fed's Lacker says government rescues of financial firms must stop

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators need to complete a comprehensive bankruptcy program implementation to allow large financial institutions to unwind in the event they fail, rather than depend on government interventions, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said that policy makers continue to feel compelled to handle large bank failures outside of bankruptcy, a belief Lacker strongly disagrees with.

Lacker said even though the Fed is making progress with its efforts to get large banks to complete resolution plans, or so-called living wills, a lot more work needs to be done.

“As long as regulators retain discretion to intervene with government funding, the credibility of resolution plans will be at risk,” Lacker said in prepared remarks for a speech in Chicago on Friday.

Credible, unassisted resolutions may require “eliminating the power of governmental entities to provide ad hoc rescues,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)