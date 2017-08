WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The case for a U.S. interest rate increase will be strong when Federal Reserve policymakers meet in September, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Wednesday.

Lacker argued last week that Fed interest rate policy was likely too low and he told reporters in Washington on Wednesday the Fed needs to "make up ground" on rate policy. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)