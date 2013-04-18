Lacker- Fed should mull stopping mortgage bond purchases

CHARLOTTE, NC, April 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should considering stopping its purchases of mortgage bonds as the U.S. housing market recovers, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

“What’s going on in the housing market ought to get us thinking about pulling back from that and stopping MBS purchases first and maybe selling off MBS or swapping MBS for Treasury,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

“I think this strength in the housing market ought to cause us to reconsider those MBS purchases. Housing is on a quite positive trajectory.”