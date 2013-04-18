FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lacker- Fed should mull stopping mortgage bond purchases
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Lacker- Fed should mull stopping mortgage bond purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, NC, April 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should considering stopping its purchases of mortgage bonds as the U.S. housing market recovers, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

“What’s going on in the housing market ought to get us thinking about pulling back from that and stopping MBS purchases first and maybe selling off MBS or swapping MBS for Treasury,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

“I think this strength in the housing market ought to cause us to reconsider those MBS purchases. Housing is on a quite positive trajectory.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.