Fiscal mess should not deter U.S. Fed stimulus pullback-Lacker

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. government shutdown and other budget battles should not derail the Federal Reserve from beginning to pull back on the pace of monetary stimulus soon, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said.

Although Lacker said he did not want to preempt the Fed’s December decision by making any date-specific calls, he noted that he had opposed the latest round of bond purchases all along.

“I wanted to taper last October,” he said. “In my mind, prospects for fiscal negotiations and the government shutdown did not warrant foregoing tapering.”