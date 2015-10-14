FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lacker not swayed by weak economic data -Fox Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Wednesday a spate of disappointing economic data has done little to change his outlook for the U.S. economy.

Lacker, who voted for an interest rate increase in September against the majority of Fed policymakers who opted to keep rates steady, said he had not decided how to vote at the Oct. 27-28 policy meeting but was not swayed much by a slowdown in job growth and weaker-than-expected retail sales in September.

“It doesn’t change my outlook much,” he told Fox Business in an interview. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)

