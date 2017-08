HUNTINGTON, WV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Inflation appears to be heating up in the United States, part of a strong case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Wednesday.

"There are signs that inflation is heating up," Lacker told students at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)