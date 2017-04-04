FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Fed's Lacker leaves U.S. central bank over role in Medley leak
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 5 months ago

Fed's Lacker leaves U.S. central bank over role in Medley leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker left the U.S. central bank on Tuesday after saying a conversation he had with a Wall Street analyst in 2012 may have disclosed confidential information about Fed policy options.

"It was never my intention to reveal confidential information," Lacker said in a statement describing a 2012 conversation with an analyst from Medley Global Advisors.

Lacker, who said his departure from the Fed was effective on Tuesday, said he "may have contravened the External Communications Policy, which prohibits providing any profit-making person or organization with a prestige advantage over its competitors." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

