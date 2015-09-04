FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lacker says will go into Sept policy meeting 'with an open mind'
September 4, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lacker says will go into Sept policy meeting 'with an open mind'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, Va., Sept 4 (Reuters) - The head of the Richmond Federal Reserve said on Friday he would go into the Sept. 16-17 Fed policy meeting with an open mind over whether to raise interest rates this month.

“I‘m always open to listening to my colleagues in the meeting,” Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who had earlier in the day advocated for hiking interest rates soon, told reporters. “Otherwise we can just do these things by notation vote. And so I‘m going in with an open mind.” (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

