Fed's Lacker expects $10 bln taper on table for Jan meeting

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan 10 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday he expects Fed policymakers to discuss another $10 billion reduction in the monthly pace of bond buying at their next meeting on Jan. 28-29.

He also said it was not wise to read too much into one month’s job report, after data showed employers added just 74,000 workers to payrolls in December, the lowest in nearly three years, although he said he had not yet read the details.

Fed policymakers said last month said they would cut bond-buying stimulus from $85 billion to $75 billion a month.

“I would expect a similar reduction in pace to be discussed at the upcoming meeting,” Lacker told reporters.

“It takes a lot more than one labor market report to be convincing that the trend has shifted and in my experience one employment report rarely has an effect by itself on monetary policy.”