Fed's Lacker says oil drop boosting consumer spending
December 19, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Lacker says oil drop boosting consumer spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec 19 (Reuters) - A drop in oil prices is benefiting U.S. consumers, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“It’s an important change. It’s like a tax cut,” said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, referring to the drop in oil prices. Lacker, speaking at a Charlotte Chamber of Commerce event here, said the drop would add to consumer spending, but the increase in spending would not be sustained, as oil prices will eventually settle. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

