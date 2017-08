RICHMOND, Va., Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting in July would have been a good time to raise interest rates, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday.

Speaking to economists in Richmond, Virginia, Lacker said he was still in the group of Fed policymakers who favor raising interest rates sooner than later. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Richmond; Editing by Paul Simao)