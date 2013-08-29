Fed's Lacker says labor market improved substantially

NEWPORT NEWS, VA., Aug 29 (Reuters) - The outlook for the U.S. labor market has improved substantially since the Fed launched its most recent bond-buying stimulus last year, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

“Personally, I opposed the purchase programs when they originated last September, so I was ready for tapering last October,” he said.

“We’ve seen a substantial improvement in labor market conditions since we initiated the program. A good case can be made that that condition has been met.”