Past Fed tightening cycles have been volatile -Lacker

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct 9 (Reuters) - Investors need to consider that past Federal Reserve interest-rate rises have led to volatility, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday, adding that the Fed’s slow and predictable 2004-2006 tightening cycle “may have boxed us in.”

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said that there were a number of possible scenarios that sound investors should take into account.

“There have been times that we initiated rate changes in which there is a fair amount of volatility accompanying the process,” he told a business audience here. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)