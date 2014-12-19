FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lacker says "time will come" to lift rates in 2015
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Lacker says "time will come" to lift rates in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely raise U.S. interest rates next year, given the strength of the economy, a top Fed official said on Friday.

As long as the Fed remains confident the data is moving toward its 2 percent inflation goals, the Fed needs to set interest rates that reflect a strong U.S. economy, according to Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker.

“My belief is that the time will come next year to raise rates,” said Lacker, a voting member on the Fed’s policy-setting committee next year, speaking at a luncheon panel here.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

