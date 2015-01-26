FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Reserve nominee reports up to $40.1 mln in personal assets
January 26, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Federal Reserve nominee reports up to $40.1 mln in personal assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve nominee Allan Landon has up to $40.1 million worth of personal assets, according to government disclosure forms obtained by Reuters, which would make him one of the wealthiest Fed governors if confirmed to the post.

The White House put Landon’s name forward earlier this month to fill one of the two empty Fed governor seats, touting the former Bank of Hawaii CEO’s experience in the community banking industry.

Landon’s assets, which include holdings in the Bank of Hawaii and a Fidelity fund, range from $9.7 million to $40.1 million, according to Landon’s public financial disclosure filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. The agency’s financial disclosure reports require a range of asset size and not specific amounts.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
