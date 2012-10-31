FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurozone crisis crimped European bank lending in dollars -Fed
October 31, 2012

Eurozone crisis crimped European bank lending in dollars -Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The euro zone crisis reduced the dollar lending of European banks as doubts over their credit-worthiness made their access to dollar funding more expensive, according to a Federal Reserve research paper published on Wednesday.

The study, co-authored by Fed Governor Jeremy Stein and two Harvard economists, stopped short of arguing that the European crisis caused U.S. credit conditions to tighten, and said U.S. and other foreign banks could have filled the lending hole.

But it did examine a channel that could transmit shocks outside the United States into the domestic economy in a way that limited the ability of U.S. firms to borrow.

“Although dollar lending by foreign banks increases the supply of credit to U.S. firms during normal times, it may also prove to be a more fragile source of funding that transmits overseas shocks to the U.S. economy,” they said.

