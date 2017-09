WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday it would meet on Nov. 30 to discuss implementation of amendments to its emergency lending authority under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The Fed said in a statement on its website that the public meeting would be held at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)