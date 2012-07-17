FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bernanke says Libor system is flawed
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Bernanke says Libor system is flawed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that the system for setting the Libor benchmark international lending rate is “structurally flawed.”

London Interbank Offered Rate, the interest rate that underpins transactions worth trillions of dollars, is compiled from estimates by big banks of how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other.

Testifying at a congressional hearing, Bernanke said the actions of traders and banks involved in the Libor manipulation scandal have had the effect of undermining public confidence in the financial system.

