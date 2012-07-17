Fed's Bernanke says Libor system is flawed

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that the system for setting the Libor benchmark international lending rate is “structurally flawed.”

London Interbank Offered Rate, the interest rate that underpins transactions worth trillions of dollars, is compiled from estimates by big banks of how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other.

Testifying at a congressional hearing, Bernanke said the actions of traders and banks involved in the Libor manipulation scandal have had the effect of undermining public confidence in the financial system.