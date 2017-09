ATLANTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Low U.S. bond yields are a sign of the American economy’s relative strength compared to other major industrial economies, and reflect a global flight to safety, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

“The thing that is most prominent in putting pressure on long-term rates is inflows,” Lockhart said at an event in Atlanta. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)