Events in Europe unlikely to have big impact on U.S. -Fed's Lockhart
February 6, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Events in Europe unlikely to have big impact on U.S. -Fed's Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES, Fla., Feb 6 (Reuters) - Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday that events in Europe probably won’t have a severe impact on the U.S. economy, but need to be watched carefully.

“We have to monitor that ... It could represent a global shock,” and may already by depressing U.S. exports, Lockhart said in a question-and-answer session following a speech to business leaders in Naples, Florida.

He also said that companies should not be concerned that a Fed decision to raise interest rates, expected to happen later this year, would depress the economy because the central bank would not hike rates unless it was confident in the U.S. recovery. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

