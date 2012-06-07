UPDATE 1-No direct link for Fed policy, Greek vote-Lockhart

By Karen Jacobs

DALLAS, Ga., June 7 (Reuters) - Making a direct connection between debt-stricken Greece’s upcoming elections and any policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be unjustified, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank is due to hold a regular policy meeting on June 19-20, just after a June 17 Greek election that could decide the fate of the country as a member of the euro zone.

“I wouldn’t make a direct line connection between Greek elections and Fed monetary policy,” said Lockhart, a voting member this year on the Fed’s policy-setting committee. He spoke to the Paulding County, Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

Expectations for more Fed policy easing have grown in the last week as Europe’s debt and financial crisis worsened and as data showed paltry U.S. jobs growth in May.

Chairman Ben Bernanke, testifying before a congressional committee on Thursday, said the Fed stood ready to protect the U.S. economy if financial troubles mount, adding the U.S. central bank is closely monitoring “significant risks” to the economy from Europe.

But he offered few clues that further stimulus was imminent.

Lockhart, when asked about remaining policy tools that could yet boost the slow and shaky U.S. economic recovery, said: ”I am simply not of the view that we have exhausted all of our options.

“I think there are monetary policy tools and actions that are still available if the conditions require them.”

The euro zone’s crisis has deepened, threatening the health of the global economy. Ratings agency Fitch cut Spain’s credit rating on Thursday, while the result of the Greek election could push Athens closer to leaving the bloc.