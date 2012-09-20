UPDATE 1-Fed's Lockhart says supported new easing push

By Carey Gillam

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s latest monetary stimulus was necessary to deal with a weak economy and does not pose inflation risks, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

Lockhart said he expected to see positive effects from the Fed’s $40 billion monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities over the next few months, and added that the U.S. central bank should review the program at the end of the year.

“I simply came to the conclusion on a net basis that (it) would help the economy,” Lockhart told reporters after a speech on workforce development. “The potential risks associated with that were not severe and were, and will be in the future, manageable.”

He said the risk of a serious bout of inflation was “remote,” despite Fed critics’ concerns that the expansion of its balance sheet could stoke higher prices in the future.

Lockhart said the renewed focus on mortgage buying would help a recovery in the housing sector which is showing some signs of gaining traction.

“A bit more support for the housing sector actually could produce some pretty measurable results over the next few months,” he said.

The U.S. economy grew just 1.7 percent in the second quarter, not enough to put a dent in the nation’s 8.1 percent jobless rate.