Fed's Lockhart says ready to support Sept. rate hike - WSJ

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve president Dennis Lockhart has said it would take “significant deterioration” in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I think there is a high bar right now to not acting, speaking for myself,” Lockhart said in an interview with the newspaper. “It will take a significant deterioration in the economic picture for me to be disinclined to move ahead.”