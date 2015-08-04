FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart says ready to support Sept. rate hike - WSJ
August 4, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says ready to support Sept. rate hike - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve president Dennis Lockhart has said it would take “significant deterioration” in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I think there is a high bar right now to not acting, speaking for myself,” Lockhart said in an interview with the newspaper. “It will take a significant deterioration in the economic picture for me to be disinclined to move ahead.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

