FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Atlanta Fed's Lockhart to leave office in Feb. 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 3:27 PM / a year ago

Atlanta Fed's Lockhart to leave office in Feb. 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart will step down in February, the Atlanta Fed said on Tuesday, with a nationwide search planned for his replacement.

Lockhart, 69, is beyond the 65-year age limit that the Fed sets for reappointment of regional bank presidents to a new ten-year term.

Lockhart has been considered a centrist voice at the Fed, open to the possible need for higher interest rates but concerned as well the economy may be stuck in a low growth rut.

He said in the statement he plans to pursue interests in public policy, civic work and private business.

Atlanta Fed board chair Thomas Fanning, president and chief excutive of Southern Company, will lead a search committee among the Atlanta Fed board members from outside the banking industry to pick a successor. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.