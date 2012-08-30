It's a 'close call' on policy action -Fed's Lockhart

Aug 30 (Reuters) - It will be a “close call” when U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers meet next month to decide whether to ease policy more, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said on Thursday.

“If we were to see deterioration from this point - let’s say persistence of job growth numbers that were well below 100,000 a month ... or if we were to see signs of disinflation that could signal the onset of deflation - then there wouldn’t be much of a question about policy,” Dennis Lockhart, a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, told CNBC.