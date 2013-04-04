FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart uneasy about possible mid-year 'swoon' in U.S.
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Fed's Lockhart uneasy about possible mid-year 'swoon' in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Dennis Lockhart, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said on Thursday he would not totally rule out lowering the amount of bonds the central bank is buying by this summer, but cautioned about economic pullbacks mid-way through each of the last two years.

“I think we need a few more months of really solid data and solid evidence that the recovery is moving ahead,” Lockhart, a centrist at the Fed who does not have a vote on policy this year, said on CNBC television. “I really want to get beyond” any possible mid-year “swoon,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
