Fed's Lockhart preparing to support QE3 reduction
#Market News
August 23, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Lockhart preparing to support QE3 reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - A centrist U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday he would back a reduction in asset purchases by next month if data between now and then shows a “sustainable picture” for economic growth, and doesn’t suggest the economy will be knocked off course.

“I would be supportive in September as long as the data that comes in between now and then basically confirm the path we’re on,” Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on CNBC television.

“The key question is, do we have even at this moderate pace of growth, a sustainable picture, something that’s going to continue. Or is there risks that the economy gets knocked off its feet in some way,” he added.

Lockhart also said he expects 2-2.5 percent full-year GDP growth in 2013, with it picking up in the second half of the year, and an unemployment rate between 7.2-7.4 percent by the end of the year.

