Fed should try to align projections with policy statement-Lockhart
April 16, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fed should try to align projections with policy statement-Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should try to make its communications on the expected path of interest rates and the economy consistent with its policy statements, a top official at the central bank said on Wednesday.

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, acknowledged the most recent projections for interest rates were out of step with the Fed’s pledges on policy.

“It seemed to be inconsistent with the underlying decision of the committee and the underlying guidance,” Lockhart told reporters in Atlanta. “So clearly some way of coordinating that so that there is consistency would be preferable to what happened recently.” (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

