U.S. economy would have to change dramatically for Fed to adjust QE-Lockhart
May 13, 2014

U.S. economy would have to change dramatically for Fed to adjust QE-Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 13 (Reuters) - Economic conditions in the United States would have to change dramatically for the Federal Reserve to pause or reverse pace of winding down its money printing quantitative easing programme, a top official at the central bank said on Tuesday.

“It would take a rather dramatic change in the course of the U.S. economy” to adjust the pace of the Fed’s monthly bond purchases, Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said in the Saudi capital.

Lockhart, who said he was speaking in his personal capacity, does not have a vote this year on the Fed’s policy-setting board but he participates in its discussions.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

